CryptoFranc Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $9,689.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc’s launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

