Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $4,302,665 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $89,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $54.52 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

