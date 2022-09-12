Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Danaher by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.54. The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

