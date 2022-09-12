Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Trading Up 12.5 %

LON:DARK opened at GBX 379.20 ($4.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 405.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($12.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -30.10.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.