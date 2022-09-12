Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 11,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 824,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Data Storage Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.79.
Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Data Storage
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
