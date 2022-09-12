David B. Healey Sells 300 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $17,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,291.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

