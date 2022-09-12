Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (DMRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Dayton & Michigan Railroad Stock Performance
Shares of DMRR stock remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands. Dayton & Michigan Railroad has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.00.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dayton & Michigan Railroad (DMRR)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Dayton & Michigan Railroad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayton & Michigan Railroad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.