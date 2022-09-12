Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (DMRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Stock Performance

Shares of DMRR stock remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands. Dayton & Michigan Railroad has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.00.

