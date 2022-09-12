Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys 143,703 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $35,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,943,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,943,030.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,665 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

