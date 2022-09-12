Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,470,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,520,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.57% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.35. 11,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,109. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

