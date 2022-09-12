Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,619,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,897 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $84,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $74,844.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,930,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,662,200 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $31.24. 14,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,288. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.