Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $127.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMM. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised 3M from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.43.

MMM stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $115.98 and a 1-year high of $187.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

