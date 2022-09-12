Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,291.67.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,143. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

