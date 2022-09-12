Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

