Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.13.
Digi International Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Digi International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
