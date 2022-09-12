Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Lowered by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.4% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33.
