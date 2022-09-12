Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Forum Financial Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 1.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $66,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.49. 2,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,451. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

