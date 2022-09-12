Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Increases Stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 161,849 shares during the period. ONE Group Hospitality comprises approximately 4.4% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 1.54% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,868. The company has a market capitalization of $243.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.46 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

