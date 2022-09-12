Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Xponential Fitness comprises 2.2% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

XPOF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,477. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

