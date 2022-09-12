Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $169,000 in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 36.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 64.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Stock Performance
Shares of ASRT remained flat at $2.73 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on ASRT shares. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Featured Articles
