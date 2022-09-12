Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $169,000 in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 36.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 64.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASRT remained flat at $2.73 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASRT shares. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

