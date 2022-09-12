Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $2.14 Million in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. EverQuote makes up 1.8% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.44% of EverQuote as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $20,019,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 290,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $82,234. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,895. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.23.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

