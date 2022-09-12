Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. Toast makes up 3.1% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Toast by 11,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 52,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,571. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,735. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.