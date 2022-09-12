dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P decreased its holdings in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.02% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth $1,964,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth $5,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DMYS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

