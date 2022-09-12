Doctors Coin (DRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $967,508.64

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $967,508.64 and approximately $12,804.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002475 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

