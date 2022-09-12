Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.05.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.99. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

