Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$88.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.05.

DLMAF traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

