Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.41.

Shares of DOL stock traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 478,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$78.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.68. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

