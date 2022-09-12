Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $122,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.76.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,395. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.04. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

