DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 199.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585,400 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 9.5% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 1.11% of DoorDash worth $454,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 81,666 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.5 %

DASH stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 49,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,709. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.