Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

