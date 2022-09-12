DXdao (DXD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,265.00

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $379.73 or 0.01701413 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and $4,265.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DXdao

DXdao’s launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link/#. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

