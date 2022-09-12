Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOX Price Performance

BOX traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,604. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.