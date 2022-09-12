E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.80 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €12.80 ($13.06) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.19 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, reaching €9.09 ($9.27). 4,708,718 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.53. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

