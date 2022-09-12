Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,335 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Eaton worth $260,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 652,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,789,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.18. 45,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

