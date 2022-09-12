eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eDreams ODIGEO from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a report on Friday, August 19th.

eDreams ODIGEO Trading Up 12.1 %

eDreams ODIGEO stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

