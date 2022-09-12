eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
eGain Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,112. The company has a market cap of $254.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.70.
Institutional Trading of eGain
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.