eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,112. The company has a market cap of $254.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of eGain

About eGain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of eGain by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.