Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0094

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $1,256.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00274038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002332 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032334 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,834,765 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

