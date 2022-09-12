Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE ELD opened at C$7.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.66. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.33.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.