Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Shares of Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

