Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,198 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.3 %

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

EA stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.67. 15,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,817. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

