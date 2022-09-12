Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s Largest Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 4.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Enbridge worth $103,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $2,648,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,224. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

