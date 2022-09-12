Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Pi Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Pi Financial to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.85% from the company’s previous close.
EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$989.00.
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE EDV traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$27.36. 102,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,057. The stock has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.19. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.70 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
