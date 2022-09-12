Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Position Reduced by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.5% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,959,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,399,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,739 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 73.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 791,518 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,732,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,454. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

