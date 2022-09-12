Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENGH. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enghouse Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.10.

Shares of TSE ENGH traded up C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.32. 77,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,780. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$23.96 and a twelve month high of C$61.45.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 1,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,785.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

