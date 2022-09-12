Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.81. 606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,115,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EHAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Enhabit Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

