Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.81. 606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,115,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
Several research firms have commented on EHAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
