Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,394 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.58% of Entegris worth $103,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.17. 31,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

