Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Equillium has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the first quarter worth $1,771,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the first quarter worth $14,009,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

