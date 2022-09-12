Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

