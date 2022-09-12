Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Up 6.4%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.18. 16,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,143,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Eventbrite Stock Up 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $794.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eventbrite Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,911,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after buying an additional 295,405 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

