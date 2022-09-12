Evercore ISI Raises Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $45.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,061. The company has a market capitalization of $939.46 million, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

