Evercore ISI Raises Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $45.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,061. The company has a market capitalization of $939.46 million, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $49.20.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
