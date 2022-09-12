Family Management Corp Acquires 3,570 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.5% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.89. 31,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

