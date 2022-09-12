Family Management Corp Acquires 47 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $502.54. 37,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,614. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.83. The company has a market cap of $205.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.